FORECAST: Top 10 Day Ahead!

WEATHER HEADLINES

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Sunny afternoons and dry. Humidity will increase a bit on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Active with quick-hitting systems producing showers and thunderstorms at times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine is expected today with very dry air in place... which means it will feel fantastic! Don’t forget the sunscreen!

Another cool night ahead with clear skies and lows in the 50s.

Saturday will be fairly similar to today’s weather, perhaps a touch warmer.

A mostly clear sky Saturday night with lows in the 50s.

Humidity will be slightly higher on Sunday and it will warm up much closer to the 90-degree mark as well. We will kick off next week with very warm weather but that will get squashed with rounds of showers and thunderstorms off/on through the week… beginning Monday evening.

