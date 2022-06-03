Contact Troubleshooters
Heird named UofL athletic director

Josh Heird was named vice president for intercollegiate athletics and athletic director for the...
Josh Heird was named vice president for intercollegiate athletics and athletic director for the University of Louisville on June 3, 2022.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After serving as interim athletic director since December since December, the interim tag has been removed from Josh Heird’s title.

Heird, 41, was named vice president for intercollegiate athletics and athletic director this morning during a special meeting of the University of Louisville Athletic Association’s Personnel Committee and Board of Directors.

After working at UofL for nine years as an assistant athletic director under Tom Jurich, Heird left UofL in 2016 to go to Villanova before returning to UofL as deputy athletic director in 2019.

Heird begins his new position immediately, but contract terms have not been finalized.

