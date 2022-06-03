Hit Netflix cheer show talent comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Navarro College cheer team’s hit TV show took Netflix by storm, and now they and their rivals, Valley Community College, are coming to the KFC Yum! Center.

“There’s going to be so many flips and stunts,” former Navarro cheerleader Morgan Simianer told WAVE News.

Simianer will be performing on the tour along with several other stars from the Netflix docuseries “Cheer.”

“Let’s go!” Simianer said. “Just chuck me in the air and let’s just do it.”

Fresh off yet another national win at Daytona, the Navarro head coach, Monica Aldama, said the performances on the tour are nothing like those they are confined to during competition.

“We’re inside the box of a score sheet, and rules and regulations, so this is going to be so fun, because we get to do what we love and are really passionate about,” Aldama said.

The Netflix show is now on its third season, showing the nation how much grueling athleticism it takes to perform in a cheer squad.

“Before it was all the stereotypes in the movies, the mean girls and the pompoms and just trying to look cute,” Aldama explained. “That’s not what it is at all.”

The show includes the athletes’ raw and challenging personal stories, with positive messages of teamwork and inclusion.

It’s something Simianer said is more important now that thousands of young athletes have eyes on them.

“This world can be very toxic and put you down a lot, so I’m trying to be that light for others,” Simianer said.

They promise those who know nothing about the sport will be some of the ones cheering the loudest.

“Usually for people that come and watch us in person, you know, their jaw drops,” Aldama added.

Tickets are on sale now for the KFC Yum! Center performance on June 30.

