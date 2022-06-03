Contact Troubleshooters
Hunting Creek Country Club to host Women’s Southern Golf Association 106th Amateur

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Hunting Creek Country Club is going to host the Women’s Southern Golf Association 106th Amateur and Mid-Amateur Championships on June 6.

The Southern Amateur/Mid-Amateur is more than 100 years old and is one of the longest-running women’s golf tournaments in the United States.

The tournament begins June 6 and will conclude on June 9. The championships will consist of 96 players competing in an 18-hole stroke-play qualifying round, followed by two rounds of flighted match play.

Admission to the Amateur/Mid-Amateur Championship is free to the public.

