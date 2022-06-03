Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

‘I had about 20 more minutes’: Veteran boater survives 10 hours stranded in water

Kevin Olmstead shared his rescue story of how he survived after being stranded in the water for...
Kevin Olmstead shared his rescue story of how he survived after being stranded in the water for 10 hours in the Mississippi Sound.(Kevin Olmstead/Outdoor Alabama)
By Fred Hunter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a veteran fishing guide stranded in the water for multiple hours during rough boating conditions.

WBRC reports Kevin Olmstead, 53, has been a fishing guide and angler for years. He was recently wade fishing in the Mississippi Sound when he said conditions were starting to get too rough to stay.

Olmstead said he got back in his beached boat and started what should have been a bumpy ride back. But after being dumped overboard by a wave as he tried to retrieve a life jacket, he said he knew he was in trouble.

“I was there by myself. I shouldn’t have been over there in that kind of weather. At that point, a wave hit the side of the boat and threw me in,” Olmstead said.

The 53-year-old said he started feeling the effects of hypothermia, including convulsions and cramps, once he was still stranded into the afternoon hours.

“Three hours went by, and I thought, ‘I’m still here,’” he said. “I knew I had to get to something stationary to have a chance for someone to see me.”

Olmstead said when it started to get dark, he somehow managed to reach a barnacle-encrusted piling and got on top of it.

“I had seen the coast guard jet fly over before I got to the piling, and I knew it had to be for me,” he said. “I saw them turn their boat around and come toward me, and then they got me in the boat.”

According to Olmstead, a rescue swimmer deemed it too risky to try to lift him into a helicopter. So, he was transported by boat to Bayou La Batre and then transported to the University of South Alabama Hospital.

“The rescue swimmer said I had about 20 more minutes or I would be gone,” Olmstead said. “He said professionals he knew couldn’t have done what I just did for 10 hours.”

The veteran fishing guide said the thoughts of his wife and kids helped get him through the ordeal. He also said to make sure you have your life jacket when out on the water.

“Most important is the life jacket. You think it’s not going to happen to you. I’ve been on the water for more than 30 years. I’m the safest boater that I know. It can happen to you. I’m living proof,” Olmstead said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
FILE: Thrillville
Additional acts announced for Kentucky State Fair’s concert series
Joshua Riddle was arrested on 10 charges of sharing child porn.
Louisville man charged with distributing child porn
Calls came in around 4 p.m. May 31, 2022, on reports of a shooting near the 4500 block of...
Fegenbush Lane homicide victim identified
LMPD Third Division officers and LFD firefighters at a crash site in the area of National...
Several injured in head-on crash on National Turnpike

Latest News

With the transitional center available now, Davis said this allows law enforcement officers to...
Louisville’s youth detention center reopens as youth transitional center
In late May, someone sprayed paint four stories high across the building's I-65 side after an...
Multi-million dollar historic renovation vandalized with graffiti in downtown Louisville
Josh Heird, 41, was named vice president for intercollegiate athletics and athletic director...
Heird named UofL athletic director
As part of a new agreement between JCPS and the Jefferson County Teachers Association,...
JCPS teachers to receive 4% raise, $1,000 stipend next school year
The Navarro College cheer team’s hit TV show took Netflix by storm, and now they and their...
Hit Netflix cheer show talent comes to Louisville