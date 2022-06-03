Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

JCPS employees to receive 4% raise, $1,000 stipend for teachers

As part of a new agreement between JCPS and the Jefferson County Teachers Association,...
As part of a new agreement between JCPS and the Jefferson County Teachers Association, employees will receive a 4% raise and teachers will receive a $1,000 one-year stipend.(Source: Pixabay)
By Tori Gessner
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School employees are set to receive their largest raise from the district in 15 years at 4%, and teachers will also receive an additional $1,000 one year stipend as part of a new agreement with JCPS and the Jefferson County Teachers Association.

“The looming crisis of a teacher shortage is real, it is real in every county in the Commonwealth, and it is real in every state across this nation, and we are going to have to act on that,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said during a press conference on Friday.

Pollio said the General Assembly gave the district $7 million for teacher raises last legislative session, which equated to a .9% raise for all staff.

“A less than a 1% raise is not going to fix this problem,” Pollio said.

JCPS is using Support Education Excellence in Kentucky, or SEEK, and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funds to pay for the remaining 3% raise and the $1,000 stipends. This will cost the district around $49 million, according to Pollio.

In addition, teachers who work at schools in the “choice zone,” which are predominately in the West End, will receive an $8,000 to $14,000 stipend in an effort to recruit and retain educators, and create more hiring options for principals.

The “choice zone” stipend will increase 1.5% each year and cap at $14,000.

When asked if the pay raises for teachers will be effective in recruiting and retention, Brent McKim, JCTA President said, “Right now the answer is really no one knows, but we owe it to those students to try and to track the data and to see if it makes a difference.”

However, JCPS will not have enough money to continue to cover the pay raises and stipends after three years. Pollio called on state lawmakers to create a continuous cash flow for public schools next session so districts can afford to pay their staff a competitive wage and ease the teacher shortage.

“We have to do this, we are in a position where we have to do this, but I would not be honest if I didn’t say there are serious concerns about funding for public schools, funding for teachers, funding for supports kids need three or four years down the road,” Pollio said.

The average JCPS teacher makes $65,000 to $66,000 a year, according to McKim. With the 4% raise and $1,000 stipend, teachers will make around an additional $3,600 to $3,640.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
FILE: Thrillville
Additional acts announced for Kentucky State Fair’s concert series
Calls came in around 4 p.m. May 31, 2022, on reports of a shooting near the 4500 block of...
Fegenbush Lane homicide victim identified
Joshua Riddle was arrested on 10 charges of sharing child porn.
Louisville man charged with distributing child porn
LMPD Third Division officers and LFD firefighters at a crash site in the area of National...
Several injured in head-on crash on National Turnpike

Latest News

Josh Heird was named vice president for intercollegiate athletics and athletic director for the...
Heird named UofL athletic director
Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3...
Science Behind the Forecast: 2022 Hurricane Season
Friday is the pick of the week thanks to highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
FORECAST: Picturesque end to the week
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday midday June 3rd, 2022