LMPD: Man arrested after carjacking leads to police pursuit, crash near Highview

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested one man in connection with a carjacking near the Highview neighborhood after the suspect crashed a separate getaway vehicle on Thursday morning.

Mauricio Diaz, 19, was charged with receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and fleeing or evading police in relation to the incident.

According to an arrest report, officers received a call around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a carjacking in the 8600 block of Astrid Avenue.

While heading to the scene, officers passed the stolen BMW on Vaughn Mill Road. Police said the BMW was following a Chevy Traverse that was also reported stolen in a carjacking on May 30.

The report states the two vehicles fled from the officers on the Outer Loop, with the vehicles splitting in two directions near the intersection of Outer Loop and Fegenbush Lane.

Officers chased the Chevy Traverse at Outer Loop and Fegenbush Lane towards Beulah Church Road. According to police, the suspect lost control of the vehicle, causing him to crash into three utility poles near the 8100 block of Glaser Lane.

After confirming the vehicle was stolen, officers also found a backpack inside the car that contained live ammo, a loaded magazine and Diaz’s wallet.

Police said Diaz was transported to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries. LMPD said they are still searching for a second person of interest in the case.

