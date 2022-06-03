Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville chefs gather for Bourbon & Bowties benefiting Norton Children’s Hospital

This year’s event was in honor of 10-year-old Johnathan Young, who was born with just half a...
This year’s event was in honor of 10-year-old Johnathan Young, who was born with just half a heart. His parents said despite this, he still lives life to the fullest.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 40 local chefs prepared their menus for an annual fundraiser benefiting Norton Children’s Hospital.

The 12th annual Bourbon & Bowties event took place at the Fleur de Lis farm in Prospect on Thursday night. The event made a return after missing last year due to the pandemic.

More than 1,300 guests were served specialty dishes crafted by 49 chefs for the fundraising event.

This year’s event was in honor of 10-year-old Johnathan Young, who was born with just half a heart. His parents said despite this, he still lives life to the fullest.

Proceeds from Thursday night’s Bourbon & Bowties will benefit the hospital’s Heart Institute.

WAVE Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned served as the emcee for this year’s event.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The women were found on Monday morning on Pitts Point Road around 8:20 a.m.
Second victim in Bullitt Co. homicide identified as Louisville woman
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
The GlenOaks Swim Team posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that the assumed leak happened...
Members of GlenOaks swim team hospitalized after possible pool chlorine leak
Delaco Kasle Processing is an aluminum and steel plant in Jeffersonville, Ind.
Man killed in Jeffersonville accident at steel plant
The clubhouse at Valhalla Golf Club.
Group of Louisville businessmen purchase Valhalla from PGA

Latest News

An instructor shows one way to stop a potential shooter.
Louisville training center teaches what to do during an active shooter situation
In May, Lucy Westlake became the youngest American woman to reach the summit of Everest.
‘It changed my life’: Louisville teen sets records climbing Mount Everest
Louisville is still not clear of federal clean air restrictions
Clean air requirements driving up Louisville gas prices
Councilwoman Chambers Armstrong is working with Louisville Metro Alcoholic Beverage Control...
Free drug test drink stickers coming to Highlands bar district