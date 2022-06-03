Louisville chefs gather for Bourbon & Bowties benefiting Norton Children’s Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 40 local chefs prepared their menus for an annual fundraiser benefiting Norton Children’s Hospital.

The 12th annual Bourbon & Bowties event took place at the Fleur de Lis farm in Prospect on Thursday night. The event made a return after missing last year due to the pandemic.

More than 1,300 guests were served specialty dishes crafted by 49 chefs for the fundraising event.

This year’s event was in honor of 10-year-old Johnathan Young, who was born with just half a heart. His parents said despite this, he still lives life to the fullest.

Proceeds from Thursday night’s Bourbon & Bowties will benefit the hospital’s Heart Institute.

WAVE Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned served as the emcee for this year’s event.

