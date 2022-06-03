Louisville Greek Festival back in action

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After some disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisville Greek Festival is back in action Friday.

The festival will be held the first weekend in June at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Members of the community can enjoy live Greek music, dancing, authentic cuisine and an outdoor marketplace.

Food vendors will have balkava, gyros, hummus and so much more.

The Louisville Greek Festival will get underway June 3 at 6p.m. and then pick back up June 4 from 11a.m. to 10p.m. Admission is free for all who attend.

For more information about the Greek Festival you can check out their website.

