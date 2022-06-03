Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville Greek Festival back in action

The festival will be held the first weekend in June at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After some disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisville Greek Festival is back in action Friday.

The festival will be held the first weekend in June at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Members of the community can enjoy live Greek music, dancing, authentic cuisine and an outdoor marketplace.

Food vendors will have balkava, gyros, hummus and so much more.

The Louisville Greek Festival will get underway June 3 at 6p.m. and then pick back up June 4 from 11a.m. to 10p.m. Admission is free for all who attend.

For more information about the Greek Festival you can check out their website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
FILE: Thrillville
Additional acts announced for Kentucky State Fair’s concert series
Calls came in around 4 p.m. May 31, 2022, on reports of a shooting near the 4500 block of...
Fegenbush Lane homicide victim identified
Joshua Riddle was arrested on 10 charges of sharing child porn.
Louisville man charged with distributing child porn
LMPD Third Division officers and LFD firefighters at a crash site in the area of National...
Several injured in head-on crash on National Turnpike

Latest News

This year’s event was in honor of 10-year-old Johnathan Young, who was born with just half a...
Louisville chefs gather for Bourbon & Bowties benefiting Norton Children’s Hospital
In May, Lucy Westlake became the youngest American woman to reach the summit of Everest.
‘It changed my life’: Louisville teen sets records climbing Mount Everest
Families looking to teach their kids the basics of swimming will soon be able to sign up for a...
Louisville youth swim club returns to Metro pools this summer
Shakespeare in the Park performances will continue through August 2022.
Shakespeare in the Park returns to Old Louisville