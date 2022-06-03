Louisville’s youth detention center reopens as youth transitional center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two years after city-wide budget cuts forced it to close, Louisville’s youth detention center on Jefferson Street is back open. Only now, it is a youth transitional center.

Endora Davis leads the youth transitional center.

She said she has worked in Louisville Metro corrections for 20 years and was the assistant director at the previous detention center that closed, before becoming director of Metro Youth Transitional Services.

Through her experience, she said a lot of people don’t realize, young people just want someone to care.

”The love, the togetherness, the structure, those are some of the biggest things that kids are reaching out for and I think those are the biggest requests they have,” Davis said. “We just want to be able to show the kids that they have our support, they have resources. They have people that care for them as they come through. We just want to be able to help them in any way that we can.”

That’s what she hopes their new screening center offers.

When juveniles come in, they are met with a sworn staff member, who sits with them while the court designated worker, or CDW, process happens. Davis said the process could take up to eight hours.

With the transitional center available now, Davis said this allows law enforcement officers to drop them off and then get back on the street.

Davis said first the juvenile suspects are patted down and searched with they’re offered snacks, a quiet room, and medical attention, all under officer supervision. She said kids can take a seat and know they are in a safe space before they see a judge.

”I want them to be able to say, ‘I know when I was at the screening center, they talked about, x, y, and z, let me call back and find out how we get those resources,’” Davis said.

When it’s time for the juveniles to leave, Davis said she wants them to remember there are resources for them.

The center received a $3 million grant from the city to stay open for the next three years. Davis said she hopes to see the funding continue in the future.

”We need to have a way to assist law enforcement,” Davis said. “We need to have a way to ensure kids safety.”

Any juvenile arrested has to go through CDW program, Davis said. Then, they are given a score that determines if they will be released to a guardian, go to an alternative, or detention.

Davis said they have roughly nine sworn law enforcement officers run the center from day to day. She also said they mostly see preteens, but the ages of juveniles that come in tend to range from 8 to 17 years old.

