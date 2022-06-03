Man shot multiple times at drive-thru in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been hospitalized after a shooting at a McDonald’s in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night.

Calls came in just before 10:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Taylor Boulevard, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle at the drive-thru who had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to University Hospital, where he is expected to survive, police said.

Police said there have been no arrests. LMPD continues its investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.