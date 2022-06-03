Multi-million dollar historic renovation vandalized with graffiti in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just weeks before new tenants start moving into the Myers Medical Lofts on East Broadway, developer Jeff Underhill was hit by a costly act of vandalism.

”Felt punched in the stomach,” Underhill said. “Not just for myself, but for partners that have invested in the building, for our whole team at work, in a greater sense for the community.”

An $11 million renovation saved the historic building from being turned into a parking lot, but in late May, someone sprayed paint four stories high across the side of the building facing I-65.

”Now that this building has been resurrected and is ready to be a contributor back to our community, pay taxes, put people on the street and make it safer,” Underhill said. “What pleasure does somebody take in tagging that at this stage?”

Underhill said the vandalism will cost more than $8 thousand to remove and appears to be almost identical to an incident that happened two years ago. Someone sprayed the exact same side of the building in apparently the same way.

He is offering a $5 thousand reward to anyone providing information that leads to the prosecution of the person responsible.

“Somebody who knows this person knows this happened,” Underhill said. “Somebody who saw this on I-65 knows that it happened. Report it. Let’s stop this. Let’s stop the tide with this. Just like anybody who’s been violated, if you’re quiet about it then it’s going to happen to somebody else.”

Underhill worries that what is visible is only part of the damage and that there is a corrosive message that is not so easily removed.

”This is not comfortable,” Underhill said. “We don’t want to get a hotel room here tonight. We don’t want to eat in a restaurant here. We don’t want to rent an apartment here. We’re in the wrong neighborhood, and that’s what this graffiti, and I call it graffiti but it’s really just vandalism, does to our community.”

