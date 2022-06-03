Murder suspect in custody accused of killing man met on dating app

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened in 2020.

Police arrested Kameron Butler, 22, in Southern Indiana not long after the shooting. Butler is accused of killing Felefia Griffin.

Butler told police he had met Griffin on the dating app, Grindr. Butler went to the victim’s apartment on November 2020 and said when Griffin came onto him, he got spooked and opened fire, hitting Griffin.

According to the police report, Butler then took Griffin’s car and drove away. Butler then called 911 to tell authorities Griffin had been shot.

Kameron Butler has been transferred to LMPD to face charges in Louisville.

