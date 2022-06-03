Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Murder suspect in custody accused of killing man met on dating app

Louisville Metro Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened...
Louisville Metro Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened in 2020.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened in 2020.

Police arrested Kameron Butler, 22, in Southern Indiana not long after the shooting. Butler is accused of killing Felefia Griffin.

Butler told police he had met Griffin on the dating app, Grindr. Butler went to the victim’s apartment on November 2020 and said when Griffin came onto him, he got spooked and opened fire, hitting Griffin.

According to the police report, Butler then took Griffin’s car and drove away. Butler then called 911 to tell authorities Griffin had been shot.

Kameron Butler has been transferred to LMPD to face charges in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
FILE: Thrillville
Additional acts announced for Kentucky State Fair’s concert series
Joshua Riddle was arrested on 10 charges of sharing child porn.
Louisville man charged with distributing child porn
Calls came in around 4 p.m. May 31, 2022, on reports of a shooting near the 4500 block of...
Fegenbush Lane homicide victim identified
LMPD Third Division officers and LFD firefighters at a crash site in the area of National...
Several injured in head-on crash on National Turnpike

Latest News

According to an arrest report, officers received a call around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday for...
LMPD: Man arrested after carjacking leads to police pursuit, crash near Highview
In late May, someone sprayed paint four stories high across the Myers Medical Lofts I-65 side...
Multi-million dollar historic renovation vandalized with graffiti in downtown Louisville
Friday at Cave Hill Cemetery, the community gathered to pay respects at Ali’s gravesite.
Roses and Remembrance at Muhammad Ali Festival
Jack Harlow, a graduate of Atherton High School, told WAVE at the Derby that Drake was...
PETA asks Jack Harlow to donate ‘Churchill Downs’ song profits to racehorses