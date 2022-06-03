Roses and Remembrance at Muhammad Ali Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - June 3 marks six years since the city of Louisville lost the greatest, Muhammad Ali.

Friday at Cave Hill Cemetery, the community gathered to pay respects at Ali’s gravesite. Visitors were given roses to lay on the gravesite.

Muhammad Ali’s nephew was in attendance and said that is a day he will never forget.

“I think it’s a blessing to be able to celebrate it because that’s what sort of guides my life in terms of his principles, his teachings to own your narrative, and not be defined just by what you do, but how you do it, and who you do it for,” said Khali Williams.

The Roses and Remembrance ceremony marks the beginning of the Ali Festival.

For more information about the festival events you can visit their website.

