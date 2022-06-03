Contact Troubleshooters
Sullivan University partners with nonprofit to collect supplies for homeless communities

A Louisville college is working with a national nonprofit to collect and deliver supplies for homeless communities in the area.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville college is working with a national nonprofit to collect and deliver supplies for homeless communities in the area.

Sullivan University’s Student Services announced a partnership with Backpacks for Humans to collect survival gear, such as first-aid kits, bottled water, flashlights and more.

The supplies will be collected into backpacks that will be distributed to a number of homeless communities in Louisville.

A collection event was held on Friday morning, but Sullivan University said there are still ways for the community to donate.

“You can drop off donations at Sullivan University at our main campus on Bardstown Road in the student services office,” Alexandra Strouse, Associate Director of Housing Operations at Sullivan University said. “We are actually hoping to do this quarterly and we’ll actually be back here next month.”

For more information on Backpacks for Humans, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

