Veterans schedule trip to Memorial Wall replica in Elizabethtown



By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A tour bus with more than 60 Vietnam Veterans will be heading from Lexington to visit Elizabethtown’s Vietnam Memorial Wall on Saturday.

The replica wall is located inside Elizabethtown Nature Park, and was built to allow Kentuckians unable to visit the real memorial wall in Washington D.C. to pay their respects.

“That’s why this wall was built, for healing, not for a tourist attraction,” Carey Christie with the Veterans Tribute Group said. “We wanted to help veterans get the healing and teach the kids”

On Saturday, a ceremony will be held at the memorial wall where each of the Veterans will be awarded a medallion, a coin and certificates from the city thanking them for their service.

The memorial wall is an 80% scale replica and features more than 58,000 names of the brave men and women who served in Vietnam, both living and dead.

