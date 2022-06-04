81-year-old woman killed in house fire near Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILE, Ky. (WAVE) - A house fire that broke out early Saturday morning in Taylor County left one woman dead.

Fire personnel responded to residential structure fire on Highway 210, just outside of Campbellsville, after a witness reported the fire.

Responders arrived to “heavy fire conditions”, according to the Taylor County coroner.

Officials said around 2:42 a.m., the Taylor County coroner was called to the scene and confirmed the woman killed was 81-year-old Vivian Christie of Campbellsville, Ky.

Early investigation revealed Christie died due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries sustained in the fire, the coroner said.

Christie was taken to the Kentucky State Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy. Investigators said no foul play is expected.

The cause of the fire remain under investigation by multiple agencies including the Taylor County coroner’s office, sheriff’s office and fire department.

