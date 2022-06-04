Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

City of Louisville ends month of May with double digit homicide numbers

In May, 14 people were killed due to gun violence in the city, based on LMPD homicide numbers....
In May, 14 people were killed due to gun violence in the city, based on LMPD homicide numbers. As of Saturday, the homicide total so far for the year is 70.(Unsplash)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville faces another month of double digit reports of gun violence in May, according to information obtained by Louisville Metro Police.

In May, 14 people were killed due to gun violence in the city, based on LMPD homicide numbers. As of Saturday, the homicide total so far for the year is 70.

Community activist Christopher 2X, who compiles the data as part of the Louisville non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers, said the numbers from May means Louisville is on track to have triple-digit homicide numbers by the end of the year.

“Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll have triple-digit homicides again for the third straight year which is unacceptable,” Christopher 2X, executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers said. “One homicide is one too many but a hundred of more homicides in a year is just not safe and hard to believe.”

In addition to the 14 homicides, 34 people were shot in May, bringing the number of non-fatal gunshot victims this year to 164.

Last year, 188 homicides occurred, breaking the previous annual record of 173 set in 2020. In 2019, there were 90 homicides, 2X said.

“I see every day the impact senseless gun violence has on kids and families,” 2X said. “They suffer from grief and trauma because they’ve lost someone close, know someone who was wounded, or just because they hear gunfire all too often. You do not have to be hit to be traumatized.”

Christopher 2X, a non-violence advocate in the city, tracks shooting and homicide numbers and provides resources to families affected by gun violence through his non-profit organization.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in just before 10:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Taylor...
Man shot multiple times at drive-thru in Taylor Berry neighborhood
According to Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler, Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and Christina...
Southeast Bullitt Fire Department lieutenant, wife hospitalized after fiery crash
Louisville Metro Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened...
Murder suspect in custody accused of killing man met on dating app
According to an arrest report, officers received a call around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday for...
LMPD: Man arrested after carjacking leads to police pursuit, crash near Highview
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states

Latest News

Fire personnel responded to residential structure fire on Highway 210, just outside of...
81-year-old woman killed in house fire near Campbellsville
Man hit by 2 cars, killed while crossing Dixie Highway
Friday is the pick of the week thanks to highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
FORECAST: Another day of blue sky!
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/4 5AM UPDATE
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/4 5AM UPDATE