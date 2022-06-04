City of Louisville ends month of May with double digit homicide numbers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville faces another month of double digit reports of gun violence in May, according to information obtained by Louisville Metro Police.

In May, 14 people were killed due to gun violence in the city, based on LMPD homicide numbers. As of Saturday, the homicide total so far for the year is 70.

Community activist Christopher 2X, who compiles the data as part of the Louisville non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers, said the numbers from May means Louisville is on track to have triple-digit homicide numbers by the end of the year.

“Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll have triple-digit homicides again for the third straight year which is unacceptable,” Christopher 2X, executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers said. “One homicide is one too many but a hundred of more homicides in a year is just not safe and hard to believe.”

In addition to the 14 homicides, 34 people were shot in May, bringing the number of non-fatal gunshot victims this year to 164.

Last year, 188 homicides occurred, breaking the previous annual record of 173 set in 2020. In 2019, there were 90 homicides, 2X said.

“I see every day the impact senseless gun violence has on kids and families,” 2X said. “They suffer from grief and trauma because they’ve lost someone close, know someone who was wounded, or just because they hear gunfire all too often. You do not have to be hit to be traumatized.”

Christopher 2X, a non-violence advocate in the city, tracks shooting and homicide numbers and provides resources to families affected by gun violence through his non-profit organization.

