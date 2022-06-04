Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

‘Doc’ Antle of ‘Tiger King’ fame arrested by FBI

By WMBF News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - The owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari, who is best known nationally for his appearances on the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” is now behind bars, according to online records.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday. No charges have been listed as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

An FBI source confirmed to WMBF News that the agency had arrested Antle, but provided no further information.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said a hearing for Antle is scheduled for Monday. More information on the case will also be provided then.

The arrest comes as PETA recently called for an investigation into Myrtle Beach Safari and nonprofit Rare Species Fund, of which Antle serves as president. The organization claimed Antle was using charitable donations to fund the zoo while claiming to support wildlife conservation.

Shortly after Antle’s arrest, Debbie Metzler, associate director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement PETA released an additional statement, saying: “It’s fitting that ‘Doc’ Antle is behind bars after years of locking up the endangered animals he uses in tawdry photo ops. His legal woes are mounting, as PETA recently blew the whistle on his apparent “charity” scam, and the end to his reign of terrorizing tiger cubs can’t come soon enough.”

WMBF News reached out to the Myrtle Beach Safari on Friday for comment and haven’t received a response.

The station also reached out to the Rare Species Fund, the South Carolina Secretary of State, and the IRS for comment shortly after PETA called for an investigation, and have not yet received responses from those entities.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in just before 10:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Taylor...
Man shot multiple times at drive-thru in Taylor Berry neighborhood
According to Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler, Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and Christina...
Southeast Bullitt Fire Department lieutenant, wife hospitalized after fiery crash
Louisville Metro Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened...
Murder suspect in custody accused of killing man met on dating app
According to an arrest report, officers received a call around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday for...
LMPD: Man arrested after carjacking leads to police pursuit, crash near Highview
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states

Latest News

Crime scene taped off the area where a shooting took place in Phoenix. Police said nine people...
1 killed, 8 injured after north Phoenix strip mall shooting, police say
A tropical system has made its way from the Pacific to the Atlantic basin.
Fears of flooding cancels flights ahead of a potential tropical storm
In May, 14 people were killed due to gun violence in the city, based on LMPD homicide numbers....
City of Louisville ends month of May with double digit homicide numbers
The White House is working addressing on a slew of problems, including high inflation and gun...
Economy: Strong jobs, high inflation
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after scoring a point as she plays Coco Gauff of the U.S. during...
No. 1 Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff for 2nd French Open title