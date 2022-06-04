FORECAST: Another day of blue sky!

WEATHER HEADLINES

REST OF THE WEEKEND: Dry weather looks to hold through Sunday Night, though humidity will slowly increase

NEXT WEEK: Active weather pattern with multiple quick-hitting systems producing rounds of rain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today looks just as sunny and just a bit warmer than Friday. Still very comfortable air in place. Another night of low temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees means more free air conditioning heading into Sunday morning. Enjoy!

Sunday afternoon is partly sunny and warmer as highs rise well into the 80s, but the humidity will start to be felt a bit more than previous days. Partly cloudy. Low 65F. Winds light and variable.

Monday will kick-off a busy week of weather for us with a system passing through about every 24-36 hours!

That will keep rain chances on the high side. Stay close to the forecast for additional changes.

