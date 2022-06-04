FORECAST: Dry weather continues for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another nice and warm day Sunday

Storms return late Monday

More storm chances through the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We have a nice cool down overnight to the upper 50s and low 60s with mainly clear skies.

A few clouds pass by for partly sunny skies on Sunday with highs well into the 80s and humidity on the rise. Partly cloudy for Sunday night as well with overnight lows in the 60s.

Storms chances increase later Monday and into Monday night. We’ll be watching this system closely for the chance of any strong storms or severe weather.

A pair of disturbances bring storms for both Monday and Wednesday, with lesser storm coverage in between on Tuesday and Thursday.

