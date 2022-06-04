Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Dry weather continues for the weekend

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
By Christie Dutton
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Another nice and warm day Sunday
  • Storms return late Monday
  • More storm chances through the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We have a nice cool down overnight to the upper 50s and low 60s with mainly clear skies.

A few clouds pass by for partly sunny skies on Sunday with highs well into the 80s and humidity on the rise. Partly cloudy for Sunday night as well with overnight lows in the 60s.

Storms chances increase later Monday and into Monday night. We’ll be watching this system closely for the chance of any strong storms or severe weather.

A pair of disturbances bring storms for both Monday and Wednesday, with lesser storm coverage in between on Tuesday and Thursday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
