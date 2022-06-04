Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: More blue sky to enjoy today!

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Highs in the 80s today
  • Warmer and slightly more humid Sunday
  • Daily rain chances next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today looks just as sunny and just a bit warmer than Friday. Still very comfortable air in place. Another night of low temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees means more free air conditioning heading into Sunday morning. Enjoy!

Sunday afternoon is partly sunny and warmer as highs rise well into the 80s, but the humidity will start to be felt a bit more than previous days. Partly cloudy. Low 65F. Winds light and variable.

Monday will kick-off a busy week of weather for us with a system passing through about every 24-36 hours!

That will keep rain chances on the high side. Stay close to the forecast for additional changes.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in just before 10:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Taylor...
Man shot multiple times at drive-thru in Taylor Berry neighborhood
According to Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler, Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and Christina...
Southeast Bullitt Fire Department lieutenant, wife hospitalized after fiery crash
Louisville Metro Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened...
Murder suspect in custody accused of killing man met on dating app
According to an arrest report, officers received a call around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday for...
LMPD: Man arrested after carjacking leads to police pursuit, crash near Highview
Mugshot of Theresa Ann Devine following her April 11, 2022 arrest after being indicted by a...
Woman indicted on murder charge after Oldham County crash that killed 16-year-old arrested

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/4 5AM UPDATE
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/4 5AM UPDATE
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Friday, June 3, 2022
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/1
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/23
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/23