Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Health officials in Hawaii report probable case of monkeypox amid uptick in cases nationwide

The Hawaii State Department of Health reports a probable case of monkeypox amid an uptick in cases nationwide. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - The Hawaii State Department of Health is investigating a probable case of monkeypox.

The Hawaii DOH reports the patient, an Oahu resident, is currently hospitalized but is in reasonably good health. However, the person did show symptoms and tests consistent with the virus. The patient also recently traveled to an area with confirmed cases.

A spokesperson for the Tripler Army Medical Center said Friday that staff was treating a possible case of monkeypox at the hospital. If confirmed, it would be the first case in Hawaii.

Authorities said the risk of monkeypox spreading in Hawaii remains low but urged residents to remain vigilant.

“Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person, and the risk remains low for most Hawaii residents,” state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said in a statement.

As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 21 cases of the virus in the U.S.

Monkeypox typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes. Patients also experience rash or sores on the face and body. According to health officials, individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure.

Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist for Atrium Health, spoke about the symptoms of monkeypox and how to protect yourself.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
FILE: Thrillville
Additional acts announced for Kentucky State Fair’s concert series
Joshua Riddle was arrested on 10 charges of sharing child porn.
Louisville man charged with distributing child porn
Calls came in around 4 p.m. May 31, 2022, on reports of a shooting near the 4500 block of...
Fegenbush Lane homicide victim identified
Theresa Devine is being charged with murder in the Oldham County crash that killed 16-year-old...
Woman charged with murder after deadly crash that killed a teenager appears in court

Latest News

The government is considering reinstating the Federal Assault Weapons Ban that expired in 2004.
Would U.S. assault weapon ban impact mass shootings?
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted for defying 1/6 panel; Meadows won’t be charged
More than two years after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed inside her apartment, an...
Breonna Taylor’s birthday weekend celebrated at ‘Evening of Elegance’ event
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons