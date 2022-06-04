Contact Troubleshooters
Jury returns guilty verdict for Louisville man accused of rape

Michael Wayne Via
Michael Wayne Via(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been found guilty in a 2019 rape case where he was accused of committing sex acts and recorded the incident on his cell phone.

The jury found 52-year-old Michael Via guilty of rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and voyeurism for an incident that happened on June 15, 2019.

According to court documents, Via was accused of committing sex acts on a female victim while she was asleep and recording video of the acts with his cell phone without consent.

The victim reported to police on Nov. 25, 2019 she had located a copy of the video of the sexual assault. Documents state she was able to identify Via in the video, but had no recollection of the incident occurring.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office said Via is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27. The jury recommended Via serve concurrent sentences for a total 20-year sentence.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

