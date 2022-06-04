LMPD: Off-duty officer injured in east Louisville crash
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after an officer was injured in a crash in east Louisville on Friday night.
Around 11:45 p.m., an off-duty officer was involved in a crash at Old Henry Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Police said the officer was taken to University Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. No other injuries were reported in the crash, Mitchell confirmed.
No other details were provided. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.