LMPD: Off-duty officer injured in east Louisville crash

Around 11:45 p.m., an off-duty officer was involved in a crash at Old Henry Road near the Gene...
Around 11:45 p.m., an off-duty officer was involved in a crash at Old Henry Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after an officer was injured in a crash in east Louisville on Friday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., an off-duty officer was involved in a crash at Old Henry Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Police said the officer was taken to University Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. No other injuries were reported in the crash, Mitchell confirmed.

No other details were provided. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

