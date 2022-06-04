LMPD: Off-duty officer injured in east Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after an officer was injured in a crash in east Louisville on Friday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., an off-duty officer was involved in a crash at Old Henry Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Police said the officer was taken to University Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. No other injuries were reported in the crash, Mitchell confirmed.

No other details were provided. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

