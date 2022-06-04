Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Free Public Library hosts Summer Reading Kickoff and Cultural Pass Day

Louisville Free Public Library
Louisville Free Public Library(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Free Public Library on 301 York Street hosted their annual family-friendly Summer Reading Kickoff and Cultural Pass Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

In celebration of the official start, the free event at the Main Library featured booths and activities throughout the day from Cultural Pass venues like Waterfront Botanical Gardens, Drama by George, American Printing House for the Blind, and more, the release said.

The event also offered magic, face painting, and live performances from the Louisville Leopards, Flamenco Dance, and Redline Performing Arts, the release said.

The 2022 Cultural Pass is a free program that encourages summer learning among children and young adults up to age 21 by providing access to 57 of Kentuckiana’s arts and cultural institutions.

Additionally, the Library’s annual summer reading program is a free 10-week program that encourages kids and teens to read recreationally over the summer by offering prizes and incentives.

To complete reading program, school-aged children must read 10 books, teens read six books, and preschool-aged children and younger need to read, or have read to them, 20 books, the release said.

For more information and to sign up for Summer Reading and the Cultural Pass, click or tap here.

