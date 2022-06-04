Man hit by 2 cars, killed while crossing Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after he was struck by two cars while crossing Dixie Highway early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a pedestrian on Dixie Highway at Upper Hunters Trace, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Early investigation revealed the man was crossing Dixie Highway from east to west when he was struck by two cars that were traveling north, Mitchell said.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-5673 or us the online crime tip portal.

