Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man hit by 2 cars, killed while crossing Dixie Highway

(WLBT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after he was struck by two cars while crossing Dixie Highway early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a pedestrian on Dixie Highway at Upper Hunters Trace, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Early investigation revealed the man was crossing Dixie Highway from east to west when he was struck by two cars that were traveling north, Mitchell said.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-5673 or us the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in just before 10:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Taylor...
Man shot multiple times at drive-thru in Taylor Berry neighborhood
According to Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler, Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and Christina...
Southeast Bullitt Fire Department lieutenant, wife hospitalized after fiery crash
Louisville Metro Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened...
Murder suspect in custody accused of killing man met on dating app
According to an arrest report, officers received a call around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday for...
LMPD: Man arrested after carjacking leads to police pursuit, crash near Highview
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states

Latest News

Friday is the pick of the week thanks to highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
FORECAST: Another day of blue sky!
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/4 5AM UPDATE
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/4 5AM UPDATE
Around 11:45 p.m., an off-duty officer was involved in a crash at Old Henry Road near the Gene...
LMPD: Off-duty officer injured in east Louisville crash
Michael Wayne Via
Jury returns guilty verdict for Louisville man accused of rape