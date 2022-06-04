Contact Troubleshooters
Officer, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting

Officer killed in active shooter incident in Nicholas County
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police said Friday that a shooting incident in Nicholas County turned deadly, claiming a law enforcement officer’s life.

Just before 11 p.m., troopers confirmed that a law enforcement officer died who was being taken to CAMC General in Charleston. The suspect also was shot and killed, troopers say.

Another officer was shot and taken to a hospital in Summersville. While police say that officer was shot in the leg, there are conflicting reports about their medical condition.

Troopers say a second suspect is in custody.

Earlier in the evening, the Wilderness Fire Department reported that two Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies had been shot. Around that time, West Virginia State Police described it as a “a very active scene.” The Wilderness Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the incident happened on Holcomb Drive in the Birch River area. The incident was reported before 7:45 p.m.

Officer, suspect killed in active shooter incident

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement:

State Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, posted the following on his social media:

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department posted:

Earlier in the evening, the Wilderness Fire Department posted, “Reported officers have been involved also -- unknown condition at this time.”

As many as 100 officers from different agencies, some from as far away as Dunbar and St. Albans, were at the scene.

We’re working to get more details and have crews at the scenes, including CAMC General in Charleston where there was a heavy police presence late Friday night.

Law enforcement officers gather outside CAMC General in Charleston after a "deadly" shooting in...
Law enforcement officers gather outside CAMC General in Charleston after a "deadly" shooting in Nicholas County involving law enforcement officers.(WSAZ/Shannon Litton)

