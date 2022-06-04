Contact Troubleshooters
Southeast Bullitt Fire Department lieutenant, wife hospitalized after fiery crash

According to Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler, Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and Christina Bryant were driving on Clermont Road and Jim Beam Way when they were rear-ended by another vehicle.(Southeast Bullitt Fire Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Southeast Bullitt Fire Lieutenant and his wife, an Auxiliary member, have been hospitalized after a fiery crash in Shepherdsville on Thursday.

According to Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler, Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and Christina Bryant were driving on Clermont Road and Jim Beam Way when they were rear-ended by another vehicle.

Butler said the crash caused the Bryants’ vehicle to catch on fire. The two were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital Burn Unit for treatment of their injuries.

The fire department said in a Facebook post the two were significantly injured and have a long road to recovery ahead of them.

“We ask that everyone please keep them and their family in your thoughts and prayers at this time,” the fire department’s post reads.

The family has been providing updates on their condition and have created a GoFundMe page to collect donations for hospital expenses.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

