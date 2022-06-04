Southeast Bullitt Fire Department lieutenant, wife hospitalized after fiery crash

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Southeast Bullitt Fire Lieutenant and his wife, an Auxiliary member, have been hospitalized after a fiery crash in Shepherdsville on Thursday.

According to Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler, Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and Christina Bryant were driving on Clermont Road and Jim Beam Way when they were rear-ended by another vehicle.

Butler said the crash caused the Bryants’ vehicle to catch on fire. The two were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital Burn Unit for treatment of their injuries.

The fire department said in a Facebook post the two were significantly injured and have a long road to recovery ahead of them.

“We ask that everyone please keep them and their family in your thoughts and prayers at this time,” the fire department’s post reads.

The family has been providing updates on their condition and have created a GoFundMe page to collect donations for hospital expenses.

