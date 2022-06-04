Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana Pride Parade and Festival returns to Big Four Station Park

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of Pride Month, the Southern Indiana Pride Festival returned to the Big Four Station Park on Saturday.

“We are immensely appreciative of our volunteers, sponsors, vendors, and parade participants that have made the 5th Annual Southern Indiana Pride Parade and Festival possible,” Founder and president of Southern Indiana Pride Evan Stoner said. “We are so excited to be together again.”

People lined up on the sidewalks of Spring Street between West 7th Street and Chestnut Street to watch the parade kick off at 4 p.m.

The festival featured locally made products and services in the vendor market, local food trucks, live entertainment and more, the release said.

