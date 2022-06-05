Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

4-year-old girl shot in Fairdale Neighborhood

4-year-old girl recovering after shooting in Fairdale.
4-year-old girl recovering after shooting in Fairdale.(Source: Wave News)
By Greg Phelps
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A four-year-old girl is hurt after being shot in the Fairdale Neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 9300 block of National Turnpike just before 6 p.m. Saturday night. The girl was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by a personal car.

The four-year-old is expected to survive her injuries. LMPD says the child was shot accidentally by a gun that was not secured.

No charges are expected to be filed in this case.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler, Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and Christina...
Southeast Bullitt Fire Department lieutenant, wife hospitalized after fiery crash
Calls came in just before 10:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Taylor...
Man shot multiple times at drive-thru in Taylor Berry neighborhood
In late May, someone sprayed paint four stories high across the Myers Medical Lofts I-65 side...
Multi-million dollar historic renovation vandalized with graffiti in downtown Louisville
Louisville Metro Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened...
Murder suspect in custody accused of killing man met on dating app
Man hit by 2 cars, killed while crossing Dixie Highway

Latest News

Two men recovering after separate shootings in Louisville
Southern Indiana Pride Parade and Festival returns to Big Four Station Park
Louisville Free Public Library
Louisville Free Public Library hosts Summer Reading Kickoff and Cultural Pass Day
The 5K route began at the track and field stadium, leading participants through the University...
Inaugural 5K Louisville H.E.R.O. held in honor of fallen military personnel