4-year-old girl shot in Fairdale Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A four-year-old girl is hurt after being shot in the Fairdale Neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 9300 block of National Turnpike just before 6 p.m. Saturday night. The girl was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by a personal car.

The four-year-old is expected to survive her injuries. LMPD says the child was shot accidentally by a gun that was not secured.

No charges are expected to be filed in this case.

