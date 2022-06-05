FORECAST: Sunny, warm end to the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE THREAT: Strong storms are possible Monday afternoon/evening; strong winds and small hail are threats

THIS WEEK: Additional rounds of rain are possible through Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After dealing with some morning clouds, morning sunshine in the afternoon forecast. Highs today climb into the 80s yet again.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.

After a partly cloudy start to Monday, clouds increase during the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain in Monday night’s forecast. The rain and clouds will keep lows in the 60s.

After storms move out on Tuesday, we’ll see some dry time before even more showers and thunderstorms move back in Wednesday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.