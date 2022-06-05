Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny, warm end to the weekend

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE THREAT: Strong storms are possible Monday afternoon/evening; strong winds and small hail are threats
  • THIS WEEK: Additional rounds of rain are possible through Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After dealing with some morning clouds, morning sunshine in the afternoon forecast. Highs today climb into the 80s yet again.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.

After a partly cloudy start to Monday, clouds increase during the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain in Monday night’s forecast. The rain and clouds will keep lows in the 60s.

After storms move out on Tuesday, we’ll see some dry time before even more showers and thunderstorms move back in Wednesday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning, June 5th, 2022

Multi-million dollar historic renovation vandalized with graffiti in downtown Louisville
Multi-million dollar historic renovation vandalized with graffiti in downtown Louisville
Man hit by 2 cars, killed while crossing Dixie Highway
LMPD: Off-duty officer injured in east Louisville crash
LMPD: Off-duty officer injured in east Louisville crash
Southeast Bullitt Fire Department lieutenant, wife hospitalized after fiery crash
Southeast Bullitt Fire Department lieutenant, wife hospitalized after fiery crash
Michael Wayne Via
Jury returns guilty verdict for Louisville man accused of rape

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning, June 5th, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Friday, June 3, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Friday, June 3, 2022
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/1
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/23
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/23