“Juicy” Duncan Picks Up 7th KO

"Juicy" Duncan moves to 7-0 with seven KO's
"Juicy" Duncan moves to 7-0 with seven KO's(Kendrick Haskins)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dontaze “Juicy” Duncan is the hottest fighter in the city of Louisville, and he added another KO to his record.

It’s no secret that Louisville is the home of the greatest, Muhammad Ali. On Saturday night, the latest hard hitter from the city returned to the ring to honor Ali on the anniversary of his passing. Duncan was looking to move to 7-0 taking on Christian Guido from Italy. First round, Juicy catches him with a series of lefts and drops him. Later in the round, Guido literally tumbles to the mat. Somehow, he escaped the first round, but in the second round his corner had seen enough, and threw in the towel after Guido was floored again.

At 19 years old, Duncan is now 7-0. All seven wins by knockout. “Awww man this night was fantastic. You know, I put in a lot of work to get where I’m at. I want to say thank you to my parents, my family, my teammates, my coaches for helping me get to this point. They pushed me and motivated me to get where I’m at, so I want to say thank everybody,” said Duncan.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

