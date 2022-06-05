Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Metro police investigate overnight shootings

(Canva)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings reported early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., LMPD officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Hagen Road, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Officers were told a man had been shot in the leg in the 12400 block of Hersfield Road. The man was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Officials said all parties involved are accounted for.

Two hours later around 3 a.m., officers received a call about a person who was taken to Norton Audubon Hospital by private means after they were shot, Mitchell said.

The victim was later taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive their injuries. Investigators said the shooting happened around 24th Street at West Main Street.

LMPD Detectives are investigating and following leads.

