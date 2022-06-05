Contact Troubleshooters
Michigan Shocks Cards

Dan McDonnell at the 2017 College World Series (Source: Annie Moore/WAVE 3 News)
Dan McDonnell at the 2017 College World Series (Source: Annie Moore/WAVE 3 News)
By UofL Athletics
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Courtesy: UofL Athletics) – The University of Louisville baseball team suffered its first loss of the postseason on Saturday, taking a 7-3 loss against Michigan at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville (39-19-1) drops into the losers’ bracket where it will take on Oregon in an elimination game at noon ET. The winner will then take on Michigan in the game to follow at 4 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals grabbed the early lead on Saturday, plating a run in the second inning on a Ben Bianco run-scoring groundout. However, the Cards left some opportunities on the table in the first two innings, leaving two runners on in the first and three in the second.

Jared Poland retired the first eight batters he faced on the day, four by strikeout. Michigan (34-26) was able to break through though with two down in the third. A two-out single was followed by back-to-back home runs to give the Wolverines a 3-1 advantage.

Louisville answered back in the fourth, with Logan Beard scoring his second run of the game on a two-out RBI single from Christian Knapczyk to cut the deficit in half.

However, the Wolverines responded with a pair of runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to stretch out the lead.

The Cardinals threatened in each of the next three innings, but could only push across a single run in the seventh on a wild pitch that brought home Dalton Rushing.

Poland (5-5) suffered his first loss of the season at home, allowing the seven runs over 4.2 innings. Ryan Hawks pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, while Carter Lohman and Alex Galvan combined for a scoreless eighth.

Beard, Ben Metzinger and Jack Payton all had multiple hits at the plate.

