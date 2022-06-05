Two men recovering after separate shootings in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating two separate shootings that injured two men.

The first shooting was reported around 6:45 pm Saturday.

Officers found a man shot when they arrived to the 3300 block of Bohannon Avenue. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injury.

About 15 minutes later at 7:00 pm police were called to the 3500 block of Caravan Way.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD has not made an arrest in either of these shooting cases.

