Wear Orange Peace Walk fights to end gun violence

Hundreds of people wearing orange march to end gun violence.
Hundreds of people wearing orange march to end gun violence.
By David Ochoa
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds wore orange and filled the streets in Louisville for the push to save lives. It was the second year Moms Demand Action sponsored the Wear Orange Peace Walk event.

Gun violence has been dominating the headlines in the past few weeks. Community organizers of the Peace Walk say the event is to bring awareness to gun violence and inspire people to take action.

“We may have some in the neighborhood that cannot get out. We want them to know that we’re here. We want peace in our community, so we want to walk within the community and let them know that someone is fighting for the community,” says Rose Smith the Executive Director of the ACE Project.

Many of the walkers have been affected by gun violence and are using their pain to try and spread peace and strength.

That includes Former Kentucky State Representative and current U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker.

“The losses that I feel for my cousins who have been taken away, it never goes away. I said to the group today that when you lose someone, you never stop losing them. My pain, the trauma I feel really inspires me to keep fighting.”

Sherry Ancrum has a well-known story. Her daughter Molly and granddaughter Ocean were shot while they were just sitting in a car. Molly was killed and Ocean has needed several medical procedures and constant care since the shooting almost two years ago.

“Ocean was shot in the head. Something she didn’t ask for, neither did Molly. Baby Ocean will be two June the 30th. She was just 5 months when she took a bullet to the right side of her head,” Ancrum says.

Baby Ocean was just released from Frazier Rehab today after a 12 hour surgery last month. She’s had four major surgeries since the shooting and they still haven’t caught the shooter.

Events like the Peace Walk are for people like them.

“The leading cause of deaths for children and youth in the U.S. is gun violence. That needs to stop and it is preventable,” says Smith.

“It was just a good sign of strength and resolve from this big gathering today. We’re going to win our future. We are not powerless,” Booker says.

