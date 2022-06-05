Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

WonderFest makes weekend return to Louisville

WonderFest returns to Louisville
WonderFest returns to Louisville(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman and Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WonderFest made its return to Louisville over the weekend, bringing a bit of Hollywood behind-the-scenes magic along with it.

The event was held on June 4 and 5 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and featured Hollywood actors, directors, designers and more.

Crowds gathered in over the weekend to see hundreds of sci-fi models built by hobbyists from around the country.

“A friend of ours told us about it happening this weekend, we had never been before. My husband is very into all the superheroes, all the comic stuff, my daughter is into the Jurassic Park things,” guest Kari Thomas said.

WonderFest was originally created in Louisville and has grown to be one of the biggest hobby events in the U.S. over the last 33 years.

”If you’re a geek, you’re a nerd, you’re a sci-fi kid, then this is the place you want to be,” the head of the festival, Melinda Angstrom said.

Some guests in attendance for this year’s event include screenwriter, director, and author Nicholas Meyer. Meyer is well known for his work directing “Time After Time,” “The Day After,” “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country” and more.

”When you are a little kid, and you got your models, and you watch your movies, you’re kind of all alone,” film writer Ron MacCloskey said. “And then you come to a convention like this, and you see thousands of people that all had that same interest that you had as a kid.”

Additional WonderFest activities included a gathering of life-size “Lost in Space” robot replicas, as well as a life-sized replica of the Jupiter 2 flight deck.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late May, someone sprayed paint four stories high across the Myers Medical Lofts I-65 side...
Multi-million dollar historic renovation vandalized with graffiti in downtown Louisville
Man hit by 2 cars, killed while crossing Dixie Highway
Around 11:45 p.m., an off-duty officer was involved in a crash at Old Henry Road near the Gene...
LMPD: Off-duty officer injured in east Louisville crash
4-year-old girl recovering after shooting in Fairdale.
4-year-old girl shot in Fairdale Neighborhood
Three recovering after separate shootings in Louisville

Latest News

Over two hundred people wearing orange filled the streets for the push to save lives. It was...
Wear Orange Peace Walk fights to end gun violence
Louisville Metro police investigate overnight shootings
Over two hundred people wearing orange filled the streets for the push to save lives. It was...
Wear Orange Peace Walk fights to end gun violence
The Louisville Free Public Library on 301 York Street hosted their annual family-friendly...
Louisville Free Public Library hosts Summer Reading Kickoff and Cultural Pass Day