13-year-old reported missing in Meade County

George Hawley Cushman 6th, known as "Geo," was last seen around 6:25 a.m. on Monday.
George Hawley Cushman 6th, known as "Geo," was last seen around 6:25 a.m. on Monday.(Meade County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in Meade County.

George Hawley Cushman 6th, who also goes by “Geo,” was last seen wearing an unknown color T-shirt, dark-colored basketball shorts with a light color stripe, camouflage crocs and had a tan, field pack/ shoulder style bag.

Cushman was last seen around 6:25 a.m. on Monday in the Doe Valley area, according to a social media post from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone knows Cushman or has any information on his location, please contact the Meade Co. Sheriff’s Office at 270.422.4937, Dispatch at 270-422-4911 or 911.

Officials are working on all leads.

