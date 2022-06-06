Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Strong afternoon, evening thunderstorms possible

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your ALERT DAY forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS: TODAY (6/6/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE THREAT: Clusters of storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds main threat.
  • THIS WEEK: Additional rounds of rain are possible through Saturday; high localized rain totals are possible
  • NEXT WEEK: Trending toward a brief hot stretch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After dealing with isolated downpours this morning, we’ll see additional showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and small hail as the main threats.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected into tonight before rain chances gradually end early tomorrow morning. Areas that see several rounds of heavy rain could deal with some localized flooding.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible on Tuesday, however, many spots look to remain dry. Highs climb into the low to mid-80s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll keep an isolated rain chance in the forecast Tuesday night. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.

Another system moves in Wednesday bringing with it additional showers and thunderstorms. After a quiet Thursday, another system ramps up our rain chances on Friday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

