ALERT DAY: Strong thunderstorms possible later today

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS: TODAY (6/6/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE THREAT: Clusters of thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening; some with strong wind gusts.
  • THIS WEEK: Additional rounds of rain are possible through Saturday; high rain totals are possible
  • NEXT WEEK: Trends toward a brief hot period

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spotty showers this morning with an increase in thunderstorms expected this afternoon. Some of which could turn briefly strong/severe.

Rounds of thunderstorms/heavy rain are expected this evening; easing more south/east overnight.

Some communities will stay dry on Tuesday; however, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures reach the 80s in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Another system moves in Wednesday and it appears will be arriving with not as much fuel for strong thunderstorms as it stands now, but certainly will provide for locally heavy rainfall.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.

