Autopsy report: 9-year-old boy accidentally drowned in Ohio River Saturday

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) -A 9-year-old boy, who was originally reported missing Saturday, accidentally drowned in the Ohio River, according to an autopsy report provided to the Villa Hills Police Department.

Lt. Col. Brian Valenti with the Covington Police Department says that boaters found Ian Sousis, 9, floating in the river. He was recovered in the area of the Villa Hills Marina around 1:45 p.m.

Valenti says that there is a video showing a staff member running after Sousis 13 seconds after he ran out of the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky located on Home Road.

Covington police think Sousis left the home, went into the woods, and then north toward the Ohio River.

Investigators have additional footage from a doorbell camera of Sousis running toward the river, Valenti said.

According to the camera footage, Valenti said that Sousis was by himself and no one was following him.

Jennifer Haggard tells FOX19 NOW the 9-year-old was running through her brother’s yard.

“My mom was out here working in her yard, I will say it was about 9:30 in the morning, and she kept seeing a bunch of cops walking with their dogs,” Haggard said. “Then a little boy comes running past, going up the hill and she seen him jumping over the fence that leads down to the river.”

There were no signs of lethal trauma and foul play is not suspected, Villa Hills police said.

It is unclear why he ran out of the home in the first place.

“He kept looking back like he was trying to run from somebody and making sure she was getting away,” Haggard said.

Sousis was initially reported missing around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Valenti said.

The investigation is being handled by the Villa Hills Police Department.

Officers are investigating Sousis departure from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Drew Lucas at 859-341-3535 with the Villa Hills Police Department.

