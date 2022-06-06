Celebration, remembrance held for Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 29th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On June 5, 2022, Breonna Taylor would have turned 29 years old.

“Just continue to uplift Breonna,” said Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother. “Happy Birthday Breonna.”

Even without her by their side, Taylor’s mother and sister hosted a “Breewayy Brunch and Day Party” for Breonna’s birthday.

“It’s just about bringing the community together,” Palmer said. “Family, friends, a lot of people traveled to come to be a part of this–just the everyday community that continues to uplift us and support us.”

Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in March of 2020. It happened while officers were serving a no-knock warrant tied to a drug investigation.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot at officers as they burst inside the home. Walker told investigators he thought the officers were intruders.

LMPD officers returned fire, shooting and killing Taylor.

Officer John Mattingly was hit by the bullet Walker fired. He recovered.

Detectives Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison, and Joshua Jaynes were all fired for their actions connected to the raid.

No officer has ever been charged directly for Taylor’s death. The FBI is still investigating.

“It’s a blessing that people are still showing up and are still understanding that we have not received justice for Breonna yet,” said Palmer.

Sunday’s event in Downtown Louisville was meant not only to celebrate Taylor but also to educate on Taylor’s life.

A large virtual reality garden featured Breonna’s favorite flowers, tulips, and a tour of her family home filled with photos and mementos.

The family, along with Roots 101 African American Museum, hosted the birthday event on 4th Street Live, an area damaged during riots after Taylor’s death.

“It’s so important to do it here on 4th Street Live,” said Lamont Collins, founder of Roots 101. “We know the devastation that happened here, and we can’t run from that devastation, but we can talk about the healing process that needs to go forth in this community. There’s no doubt that Breonna Taylor has changed the whole fabric of this community.”

Roots 101 has a permanent exhibit honoring Breonna Taylor. As curators reflect on her life, they’re also looking forward to another June anniversary, Juneteenth.

“If we look at Juneteenth for what it is, Juneteenth was about liberation, and this is about liberation,” said Collins. “This is about moving forward. This is about opportunities in our community. So, really, Breonna Taylor is about liberation for our community.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.