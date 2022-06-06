Contact Troubleshooters
Ceremony commemorates UofL Hospital’s $144 million tower expansion project

UofL Hospital To Break Ground On $144 Million Tower Expansion
UofL Hospital To Break Ground On $144 Million Tower Expansion(UofL Health)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday at the University of Louisville Health - UofL Hospital to commemorate their $144 Million tower expansion project.

Once complete, the new, seven-story tower will increase the hospital in Downtown Louisville’s operating capacity by offering more than 360 beds, each in a private room, 20 operating rooms, and a new 24-bed observation unit, according to the release.

“This new tower is a demonstration of UofL Health’s commitment to transform the health of all the communities we serve, here in Louisville and across the Commonwealth,” said Tom Miller, UofL Health CEO. “UofL Hospital is one of the anchors in our downtown academic medical center campus, a hub of specialized care, progressive academic research, and innovative treatments. We are investing, here, to meet demand and increase access everywhere.”

The expansion project will also include an enhanced visitor experience with a new lobby and waiting area. Updates to the gift shop and coffee shop will be made as well.

Approximately 325 new jobs will be created with the expansion, including nurse positions and clinical and non-clinical support.

“By expanding UofL Hospital to meet today’s medical needs, we are also investing to grow the physicians, nurses and other allied health professionals of tomorrow,” said Lori Gonzalez, Ph.D., University of Louisville president. “Together, with UofL Health, our blended mission of healing, teaching and research is building a stronger health care workforce and healthier future for Kentucky.”

For more information on UofL Hospital, the new tower and UofL Health click or tap here.

