Clark County youth shelter to host cookout benefiting Safe Place

The Clark County Youth Shelter will be hosting a cookout benefiting a program for youth services and resources on Thursday.(unknown)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clark County Youth Shelter will be hosting a cookout benefiting a program for youth services and resources on Thursday.

The cookout is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the shelter’s parking lot at 118 East Chestnut Street, according to a release from the youth shelter.

Lunch will be offered at the cookout, with options of a hot dog or hamburger with chips, a drink, a selection of side items and a desert for $5.

The shelter said outdoor seating and carryout options will also be available.

Proceeds from the cookout will go towards its Safe Place Program, which offers children in Floyd and Clark County safety and access to resources at partnering local businesses.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

