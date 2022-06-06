FORECAST: Tracking Thunderstorms This Week

ALERT DAYS: TODAY (6/6/22) until 10PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

Strong thunderstorms through late evening

Unsettled pattern this week

90s show up next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rounds of heavy thunderstorms will through this evening and part of the overnight, eventually simmering down somewhat after 10PM ET. This is also when our WAVE Weather Alert Day will come to an end.

We’ll watch for damaging winds and small hail tonight.

Tuesday starts out with a few remaining scattered showers, but quite a few areas will remain dry through the day after that point. Additional scattered storms will fire up along a cold front Tuesday afternoon, but many areas will be missed by these.

Any storms left around sunset Tuesday night will fade for the most part overnight into early Wednesday, leaving us with a mainly cloudy sky and lows in the 60s by then. Wednesday’s cold front prompts yet another round of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s depending on exact storm timing and location.

While the passage of the front brings a temporary cool-down and break from the showers and thunderstorms, we see a return to more unsettled weather by Friday into Saturday.

And highs that may approach or exceed 90 degrees by early to mid next week.

