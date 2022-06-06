Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Heaven Hill breaks ground for a $135 million distillery in Bardstown 26 years after devastating fire

Gov. Beshear, Heaven Hill Break Ground on New $135 Million Bardstown Distillery, Creating 38...
Gov. Beshear, Heaven Hill Break Ground on New $135 Million Bardstown Distillery, Creating 38 Full-Time Jobs.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A ceremonial groundbreaking and bourbon toast Monday marked Heaven Hill’s ambitious plan to build a new distillery in Bardstown.

Heaven Hill President Max Shapira announced a massive expansion that could eventually double the company’s production of bourbon and American whiskeys.

“We’re really bullish on bourbon,” Shapira said. “Not just today, not just in the short term and not just in the medium term, but in the long term.”

Named Heaven Hill Springs Distillery, it will be located at 1015 Old Bloomfield Pike, off KY 245 in Bardstown and is scheduled to be open by the end of 2024.

Shapira said the market conditions support the company’s $135 million investment in the project.

At capacity, the distillery would produce 450,000 barrels of whiskeys a year.

”The industry today is in a very robust position where sales are increasing interest by consumers around the United States and most importantly around the world,” Shapira said. “There is a long-term horizon for growth in the industry based upon that. And we are looking forward to participating then in a very big way.”

The Heaven Hill expansion comes after the Biden Administration negotiated an end to Trump-era bourbon tariffs imposed by the European Union.

Governor Andy Beshear said the potential for growth has returned to the state’s signature product. The Heaven Hill project is called “Phoenix.”

“Having these overseas markets without being at a competitive disadvantage, we’re seeing more investment than ever before,” Beshear said.

The distillery will rise from the ashes of the company’s original Bardstown distillery destroyed by fire in 1996. Also destroyed in the fire were seven rickhouses and almost 100 thousand barrels of whiskey.

Heaven Hill’s distilling operations eventually moved to the Bernheim Distillery in Louisville.

The company says that the distillery is operating at capacity and will continue to do so.

Heaven Hill produces several bourbon brands, including Evan Williams and Elijah Craig.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police investigate overnight shootings
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Three recovering after separate shootings in Louisville
4-year-old girl recovering after shooting in Fairdale.
4-year-old girl shot in Fairdale Neighborhood
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby

Latest News

Session 2 on June 6, 2022
‘We Should Talk About It’ with Maira Ansari: Why is there so much anger in our society?
The Clark County Youth Shelter will be hosting a cookout benefiting a program for youth...
Clark County youth shelter to host cookout benefiting Safe Place
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announces opioid abatement, settlement of $480 million.
Daniel Cameron announces millions of dollars in opioid settlement money
Students 18 and younger throughout the Hoosier state can continue to have access to free,...
Indiana students statewide offered free meals throughout summer
Seven people were shot in Louisville over the weekend.
Violent weekend: 7 shot in Louisville, 1 killed in Shively