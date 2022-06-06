Contact Troubleshooters
Heaven Hill breaks ground with $135 million Bardstown distillery expansion project

(WBKO)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A new, state-of-the-art Heaven Hill distillery is scheduled to be built in the Bourbon Capital of the world.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Heaven Hill President Max Shapira and Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll at the site of the new distillery on Monday to commemorate the start of construction and reveal the new distillery’s name, the release said.

The $135 million distillery project will be located at 1015 Old Bloomfield Pike, off KY 245 in Bardstown and is scheduled to be open by the end of 2024.

The opening of the new distillery will add 38 jobs to the company’s 381 people already working in Bardstown at the Heaven Hill Loretto Road location, the release said.

