Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Indiana students statewide offered free meals throughout summer

Students 18 and younger throughout the Hoosier state can continue to have access to free,...
Students 18 and younger throughout the Hoosier state can continue to have access to free, nutritious meals as schools are let out for summer.(USDA)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Students 18 and younger throughout the Hoosier state can continue to have access to free, nutritious meals as schools are let out for summer.

The Indiana Department of Education announced on Monday the meals will be offered at more than 1,000 locations in the state through the Summer Food Service Program.

Gov. Holcomb previously issued a statewide proclamation declaring the week of June 5-11 as Summer Food Service Program week.

According to the department of education, June marks the busiest month for the program, stating many families start looking for help with nutrition resources as the school year ends.

Site locations and meal service times vary throughout the state, ranging from program sites in parks and community centers to schools and mobile feeding sites.

For more information and to find a Summer Food Service site, click or tap here, or call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE.

In Louisville, JCPS announced the district will also be offering students free meals throughout the summer.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police investigate overnight shootings
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Three recovering after separate shootings in Louisville
4-year-old girl recovering after shooting in Fairdale.
4-year-old girl shot in Fairdale Neighborhood
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby

Latest News

Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge. Photo: Kentucky Legislative Research Commission
State Rep. Savannah Maddox joining Kentucky governor’s race
Lloyd Claycomb is recovering after being hit while collecting charity donations.
Longtime Meade County volunteer firefighter released from hospital after being hit by ambulance
Louisville Metro Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened...
Murder suspect in custody accused of killing man met on dating app
Bookstores can be a great way to learn new things, but the owners of one local bookstore...
Prohibition artifacts found under Evansville bookstore