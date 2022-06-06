Indiana students statewide offered free meals throughout summer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Students 18 and younger throughout the Hoosier state can continue to have access to free, nutritious meals as schools are let out for summer.

The Indiana Department of Education announced on Monday the meals will be offered at more than 1,000 locations in the state through the Summer Food Service Program.

Gov. Holcomb previously issued a statewide proclamation declaring the week of June 5-11 as Summer Food Service Program week.

According to the department of education, June marks the busiest month for the program, stating many families start looking for help with nutrition resources as the school year ends.

Site locations and meal service times vary throughout the state, ranging from program sites in parks and community centers to schools and mobile feeding sites.

For more information and to find a Summer Food Service site, click or tap here, or call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE.

In Louisville, JCPS announced the district will also be offering students free meals throughout the summer.

