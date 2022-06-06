JCPS Board files lawsuit to block senate bill restricting administrative powers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education has filed a lawsuit against the Kentucky Commissioner of Education to block sections of a senate bill set to place restrictions and requirements on the board.

The complaint was filed on Monday in Jefferson Circuit Clerk, seeking a temporary injunction to prevent provisions of Senate Bill 1 from moving forward.

Senate Bill 1 is an amendment to a Kentucky Revised Statute that would require the authorities and duties of a board of education and a superintendent with a consolidated local government.

According to documents, the bill would prohibit the board of education from meeting more than once every four weeks and would give the superintendent administrative duties for bringing regulations and policies up to the Board for a vote, among other tasks.

In the lawsuit, Jefferson County’s Board of Education said the legislation is unconstitutional because the description of the amendment only applies to Jefferson County, with the bill’s restrictions provide descriptions only applying to the Jefferson County Board of Education.

“The elected board of the largest school district in the state should not be subject to special and significant legislative overreach that restricts our ability to uphold our constitutional oaths of office,” Diane Porter, chair of the Jefferson County Board of Education said in a release. “The taxpayers of Jefferson County deserve to have elected school board members overseeing their schools in the same way as every other Kentucky school district. It’s unfortunate that we are forced to turn to the courts to right the wrongs the Kentucky Legislature has enacted against this board, the citizens, and students that we represent.”

The board said the amendments were not disclosed before the bill was brought up in the General Assembly, stating in the lawsuit the restrictions and mandates appeared on the day they were first adopted by the Kentucky House of Representatives after previous hearings without those changes.

Jason Glass, the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education, is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit. It states if SB1 goes into effect, Glass would have the ability to report violations of the board of education to local prosecutors for possible “indictment, prosecution or conviction.”

SB1 is scheduled to take effect on July 14.

